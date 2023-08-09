Fawad Alam clears the air about reports of leaving cricket in Pakistan

Test cricketer Fawad Alam has rubbished the rumours that he is ending his career with Pakistan.
A report published in cricket related news website, Cricbuzz on Tuesday claimed that Alam "decided to end his international career with Pakistan and turn his attention to starting a new chapter in the United States."
Alam, however, has rejected the retirement rumours. The 37-year-old claimed that he has not made any decisions on his retirement and that the rumours going around are untrue.
"At this moment, I have not come to any firm conclusions. I haven't retired or cut ties with Pakistan cricket, either. I'm still dedicated to playing domestic cricket, and my goal is to continue doing so for the next one to two years, or for as long my professional career lasts,'' Fawad said.
Alam played three Test matches against Australia last year, scoring 33 runs across four innings. He also took part in one Test match, against Sri Lanka, when he scored 25 runs. He was then dropped from the Test team as a result.
Alam has played in 19 Test matches throughout the course of his Pakistani career, scoring 1011 runs overall with an average of 38.88.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
