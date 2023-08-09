Fawad Alam clears the air about reports of leaving cricket in Pakistan

Test cricketer Fawad Alam has rubbished the rumours that he is ending his career with Pakistan.

A report published in cricket related news website, Cricbuzz on Tuesday claimed that Alam "decided to end his international career with Pakistan and turn his attention to starting a new chapter in the United States."

Alam, however, has rejected the retirement rumours. The 37-year-old claimed that he has not made any decisions on his retirement and that the rumours going around are untrue.

"At this moment, I have not come to any firm conclusions. I haven't retired or cut ties with Pakistan cricket, either. I'm still dedicated to playing domestic cricket, and my goal is to continue doing so for the next one to two years, or for as long my professional career lasts,'' Fawad said.

Alam played three Test matches against Australia last year, scoring 33 runs across four innings. He also took part in one Test match, against Sri Lanka, when he scored 25 runs. He was then dropped from the Test team as a result.

Alam has played in 19 Test matches throughout the course of his Pakistani career, scoring 1011 runs overall with an average of 38.88.