Ranveer Singh steps into 'Don 3' role, sparks 'NO SRK NO DON' trend on Twitter

Web Desk 07:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
Source: Instagram

In a significant development, Ranveer Singh has officially taken the reins from the Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan, as he steps into the lead role for the third instalment of the blockbuster hit series, Don.

Following the confirmation by the director of the action-packed thriller franchise, Farhan Akhtar, about Shah Rukh Khan's graceful exit from the franchise, speculations were rife that the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star would step into the coveted role.

Putting an end to the speculation, Akhtar dropped a highly anticipated teaser for Don 3, showcasing Singh in his element as the new Don in town after SRK's iconic portrayal.

The character of Don was initially brought to life by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 hit film of the same name and later reimagined by Khan in the 2006 and 2011 instalments.

The unveiling of Ranveer Singh as the new Don has elicited a mixed response. While some eagerly await the film's release scheduled for 2025, others have voiced their intention to boycott the movie, leaving a divisive sentiment in its wake. A surge of social media activity was witnessed on Akhtar's Instagram comments section following his revelation that Khan would not be returning to the beloved franchise. A fan wrote, "We will never embrace Don 3 without SRK. We stand united to boycott it."

Simultaneously, the hashtag "NO SRK NO DON" has gained traction on Twitter, with many of Khan's ardent supporters expressing their disapproval of Singh stepping into the iconic role.

One Twitter user passionately stated, "@FarOutAkhtar may choose to create a flop film if he wishes, but even those who criticize acknowledge that 'NO SRK NO DON 3.'", this tweet quickly gaining traction and recognition as X.

Another individual conveyed, "Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly a remarkable actor, but every mention of 'Don' will forever conjure images of SRK in action."

