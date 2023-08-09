Ranveer Singh steps into 'Don 3' role, sparks 'NO SRK NO DON' trend on Twitter

In a significant development, Ranveer Singh has officially taken the reins from the Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan, as he steps into the lead role for the third instalment of the blockbuster hit series, Don.
Following the confirmation by the director of the action-packed thriller franchise, Farhan Akhtar, about Shah Rukh Khan's graceful exit from the franchise, speculations were rife that the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star would step into the coveted role.
Putting an end to the speculation, Akhtar dropped a highly anticipated teaser for Don 3, showcasing Singh in his element as the new Don in town after SRK's iconic portrayal.
The character of Don was initially brought to life by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 hit film of the same name and later reimagined by Khan in the 2006 and 2011 instalments.
The unveiling of Ranveer Singh as the new Don has elicited a mixed response. While some eagerly await the film's release scheduled for 2025, others have voiced their intention to boycott the movie, leaving a divisive sentiment in its wake. A surge of social media activity was witnessed on Akhtar's Instagram comments section following his revelation that Khan would not be returning to the beloved franchise. A fan wrote, "We will never embrace Don 3 without SRK. We stand united to boycott it."
Simultaneously, the hashtag "NO SRK NO DON" has gained traction on Twitter, with many of Khan's ardent supporters expressing their disapproval of Singh stepping into the iconic role.
One Twitter user passionately stated, "@FarOutAkhtar may choose to create a flop film if he wishes, but even those who criticize acknowledge that 'NO SRK NO DON 3.'", this tweet quickly gaining traction and recognition as X.
Another individual conveyed, "Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly a remarkable actor, but every mention of 'Don' will forever conjure images of SRK in action."
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
