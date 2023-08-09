Search

Anoushey Abbasi looks like a princess at Anzela Abbasi's wedding

Maheen Khawaja 06:59 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
Source: Anoushay Abbasi (Instagram)

Anoushay Abbasi, a true gem in the world of television and film, mesmerizes with her exceptional acting prowess. Adored by a legion of fans, her captivating performances are matched only by her exquisite features.

Her roles in iconic shows like 'Raqs E Bismil' and 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' have earned her a special place in the hearts of viewers. Yet, her repertoire extends far beyond, gracing numerous other successful drama serials. 

Recently, she shared more heartwarming snapshots. She is an absolute vision of beauty, commanding attention and leaving jaws agape in a mint green sleeveless lehenga. Every glance is drawn to her enchanting presence, as she graces the scene with an aura of elegance and allure. The mint green hue complements her form flawlessly, enhancing the curves and contours that make her an embodiment of grace. Moreover, she dazzles in another exquisite makeup transformation crafted by the masterful hands of makeup artist Waqar.

"Bits and pieces of people close to my heart

@bia_qavi you are our lucky charm I’m so grateful to have a sister like you! Thank you for coming and making this wedding so memorable for me" she captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

Currently, she shines in the spotlight of 101 Talaqain, a hit drama airing on Green Entertainment, capturing the affection of her ever-loyal fans.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Ranveer Singh steps into 'Don 3' role, sparks 'NO SRK NO DON' trend ...

07:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 August 2023

09:04 AM | 9 Aug, 2023

