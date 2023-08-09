Anoushey Abbasi looks like a princess at Anzela Abbasi's wedding

Anoushay Abbasi, a true gem in the world of television and film, mesmerizes with her exceptional acting prowess. Adored by a legion of fans, her captivating performances are matched only by her exquisite features.
Her roles in iconic shows like 'Raqs E Bismil' and 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' have earned her a special place in the hearts of viewers. Yet, her repertoire extends far beyond, gracing numerous other successful drama serials.
Recently, she shared more heartwarming snapshots. She is an absolute vision of beauty, commanding attention and leaving jaws agape in a mint green sleeveless lehenga. Every glance is drawn to her enchanting presence, as she graces the scene with an aura of elegance and allure. The mint green hue complements her form flawlessly, enhancing the curves and contours that make her an embodiment of grace. Moreover, she dazzles in another exquisite makeup transformation crafted by the masterful hands of makeup artist Waqar.
"Bits and pieces of people close to my heart
@bia_qavi you are our lucky charm I’m so grateful to have a sister like you! Thank you for coming and making this wedding so memorable for me" she captioned the post.
Here's what fans had to say:
Currently, she shines in the spotlight of 101 Talaqain, a hit drama airing on Green Entertainment, capturing the affection of her ever-loyal fans.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
