Mahira Khan among 100 Most Inspiring Women

Mahira Khan is becoming the elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects. A very proud moment for Pakistan as Mahira Khan makes it to BBC's esteemed list of 100 most influential woman across the globe for the year 2020.

“Khan is no ordinary actor – she is outspoken against sexual violence, refuses to endorse skin-lightening creams and supports the fight against racism". It further praised her saying “tackle social issues in her native Pakistan by changing the narrative in films and on TV,” the outlet stated while citing women as a leading force in today’s world.

BBC reinstated how Khan is a national Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, who is "raising awareness about the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan."

"She’s been a firm favourite with audiences ever since starting out as an MTV video jockey (VJ) in 2006. Khan is also a devoted mother to her 11-year-old son," it added.

Besides her, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar is also featured in the list.