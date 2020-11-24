Celebs turning 60 in 2020
Share
Here is a list of celebrities who bid farewell to their 50's and welcomed their 60's in style.
Hugh Grant
Turned 60 on September 9 this year, Hugh Grant has entertained the world with his memorable roles in films like Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) and Love Actually (2003). He has always been popular in the media for his witty nature.
Colin Firth
Colin Firth celebrated his birthday on September 10. In 2011, he received a star on the “Hollywood Walk of fame”. Moreover, the King's Speech actor won many awards including a Golden Globe and Academy Award.
Julianne Moore
Award-winning actress Julianne Moore turns 60 on December 3. A versatile actor, Moore reinvented herself in her every role.
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton is a popular English actress known for her strong screen presence. With an impressive filmography, Swinton started working in 1986. She turned 60 on November 5.
Amy Grant
The queen of Christian pop will cut her 60th birthday cake on November 25. Amy Grant has an estimated net worth of $55 million and is a six-time Grammy winner.
Lisa Vanderpump
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump blew candles in style on Sept 15. Sharing her birthday celebrations on Instagram the starlet celebrated her birthday intimately with family and friends.
David Duchovny
David Duchovny entered his 60’s on August 7. Popular for his portrayal in The X-Files which earned him a Golden Globe award in 1987.
Jennifer Grey
Joining the 60’s club, Jennifer Grey will be starring in Dirty Dancing sequel soon. She celebrated her birthday on March 26.
Courtney B. Vance
The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story famed Courtney B. Vance turned 60 on March 12. The actor has an impressive net worth of $25 million and last appeared on Project Power(2020).
Paul David Hewson
Irish musician popularly known as Bono celebrated his 60th birthday on May 10. Expressing gratitude, he thanked the people who supported him in becoming successful.
- Samsung launches its official eStore in Pakistan08:01 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
-
- Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza to be released on parole07:33 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
-
- Army fully prepared to thwart all challenges, says General Bajwa06:50 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020