Sindh closes all shrines for visitors till January 31, 2021 as Covid-19 cases rise
Web Desk
09:23 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Sindh closes all shrines for visitors till January 31, 2021 as Covid-19 cases rise
Share

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to close all the shrines for visitors to curb the spread of the virus in the province till January 31, 2021. 

For this, the Aukaf Department has issued a notification announcing the closure of shrines in Sindh for two months including the shrines of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Bhitt Shah, Dargah Serwari Nooh, Sachal Sarmast, and others. 

The administration has vacated the shrines of all visitors and instructed staff members to carry on their duties in accordance with the coronavirus SOPs, Geo News reported. 

The coronavirus has taken the lives of 13 more people and infected another 1,382 in the last 24 hours, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a press release.

The chief minister said that the death toll had reached 2,858, while the overall cases in the province stand at 166,033.

More From This Category
Sindh closes all shrines for visitors till ...
09:23 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza to be released on parole
07:33 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Army fully prepared to thwart all challenges, ...
06:50 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Balochistan gets first woman as ASP for Quetta ...
06:21 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Karachi University announces open merit ...
04:49 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Arzoo Raja Case, 44-year old husband charged for ...
03:00 PM | 24 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs turning 60 in 2020
07:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr