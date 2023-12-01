Is Mahira Khan gearing up for Malayalam cinema debut?

Pakistan's acting star Mahira Khan is reportedly in discussions to make her entry into Malayalam cinema with a significant role in the much-anticipated film, L2: Empuraan.
Recent reports from News18 and Free Press Journal suggest that following the Bombay High Court's decision to lift the ban on Pakistani artists, Mahira is contemplating a pivotal role alongside Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the sequel to the blockbuster hit Lucifer.
Despite no official statement from Director Prithviraj Sukumaran regarding her potential involvement, speculations are surfacing due to the close ties between Prithviraj, his wife Supriya Menon, and Mahira, along with her husband Salim Karim. A viral group photo from a Maldives vacation has further fueled these rumours.
In a prior interview with a local network, Mahira expressed her admiration for Malayalam cinema, urging her friends and followers to explore the industry. She praised Malayalam films for their storytelling, acting prowess, and production values, revealing her eagerness to collaborate within the industry. Notably, Mahira clarified that her interest was specifically in Malayalam cinema, distinguishing it from Tamil or Telugu films.
L2: Empuraan boasts an ensemble cast featuring industry stalwarts such as Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, and Shivaji Guruvayoor. Jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is anticipated to generate significant buzz, especially with Mahira potentially entering the vibrant world of Malayalam cinema.
Reflecting on the recent history of cultural exchange between Pakistan and India, a period that once fueled hopes of artistic harmony, it's worth noting that the thriving collaboration between artists from both countries witnessed a significant setback in 2016.
The Uri attack led to the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) imposing a ban on Pakistani actors and technicians in India, attributing responsibility to Pakistan and severing numerous successful partnerships.
However, a recent ruling by the Bombay High Court has overturned this ban, rejecting a petition that sought to prevent Pakistani artists from working or performing in India.
