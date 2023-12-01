COP28: UAE announces $30 billion fund to tackle global climate challenges

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a $30-billion fund to find practical solutions to the climate change issues across the world.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made the announcement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, as the COP28 [28th United Nations Climate Change conference] entered the second days on Friday.
"When we committed to hosting COP28, we committed to bringing the world together to provide practical solutions to the challenge of climate change. Given that one of the biggest obstacles to global climate action is the lack of financing in an accessible and affordable manner, today during the World Climate Action Summit we announced the establishment of a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, to bridge the climate financing gap and facilitate access to it at an affordable cost," the president wrote.
The fund is for the newly launched catalytic climate vehicle, ALTÉRRA, a significant initiative that aims at a creating a fair climate finance system.
The president’s commitment for record $30 billion has made ALTÉRRA the world’s largest private investment vehicle that wants to mobilise the world to collect $250 billion by 2023.
COP28 UAE began at Expo City Dubai on November 30 and it will continue till December 12, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.
As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake - a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.