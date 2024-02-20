MQM-P demands Sindh governor post, three ministries in return of alliance

KARACHI – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has put forth its demands before the PML-N in return of making alliance for forming government in Centre.
Reports said the demands are related to legislation and political as Nawaz Sharif’s party has paced up efforts to woo political parties to form the government.
The MQM-N has reportedly sought the position of the Sindh governor and three ministers if the PML-N succeeds in regaining power.
It has also demanded that amount given to province under the NFC award should be handed over to the local government directly, adding that a legislation should also be made in this regard.
The PML-N in its response said that a decision in this regard will be taken after holding talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party.
It is recalled that the PML-N, which claims to be the largest political party after elections, had announced to form the federal government with the alliance of PML-N and PPP.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
