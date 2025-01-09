Terrorists kidnap 17 civilians in Laki Marwat, 8 rescued by security forces

LAKKI MARWAT – Terrorists associated with the “Fitna Khawarij” group abducted 17 civilian workers in the Kabalkhel area of Laki Marwat district. Security forces successfully rescued eight of the abducted workers.

According to reports, the terrorists kidnapped the workers for extortion purposes. The abducted workers were unarmed civilians. The terrorists also set a local contractor’s vehicle on fire following the abduction.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies launched an operation, rescuing eight workers safely, while efforts to free the remaining hostages are ongoing.

The heinous actions of the “Fitna Khawarij” group have no connection with religion or Islamic values. Those responsible for these inhumane acts will be brought to justice.