PML-N's Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected Speaker of Balochistan Assembly unopposed

QUETTA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Abdul Khaliq Achakzai was elected as Balochistan Assembly (PA) speaker on Thursday unopposed, while Ghazala Gola became deputy speaker.
Secretary of Balochistan Assembly announced the unopposed election of Achakzai and Gola, in another event in the political landscape of the country's sparsely populated region Balochistan.
Both leaders will swear in as they assume their respective roles as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.
The development comes as Achakzai’s nomination went unchallenged, underscoring a remarkable consensus among the political factions within the provincial legislature.
Achakzai contested the 2024 Balochistan Assembly election from PB-51 Chaman. He won with 20,390 votes.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
