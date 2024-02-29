PML-N's Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected Speaker of Balochistan Assembly unopposed

QUETTA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Abdul Khaliq Achakzai was elected as Balochistan Assembly (PA) speaker on Thursday unopposed, while Ghazala Gola became deputy speaker.

Secretary of Balochistan Assembly announced the unopposed election of Achakzai and Gola, in another event in the political landscape of the country's sparsely populated region Balochistan.

Both leaders will swear in as they assume their respective roles as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.

The development comes as Achakzai’s nomination went unchallenged, underscoring a remarkable consensus among the political factions within the provincial legislature.

Achakzai contested the 2024 Balochistan Assembly election from PB-51 Chaman. He won with 20,390 votes.