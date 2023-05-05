Search

Daily Horoscope – May 5, 2023

Web Desk 08:35 AM | 5 May, 2023
Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20, 2022 - April 19, 2022)

Today, you must realize your mistakes and misjudgments in the past as professional. Start correcting these decisions and plan wisely and vigorously for the future. Stay stronger and bolder in life. Be positive and practical minded.

Taurus (April 19, 2022 - May 20, 2022)

Today, it’s time to realize your future job prospects due to lingering uncertainty of the market .Your abroad visit is likely so get ready to pack bag and baggage. Spare time for family and friends.

Gemini (May 20, 2022 - June 21, 2022)

Today, you need to become self-focused to attain highest level of productivity.  You will feel confident for every type of success. You may have an unexpected news from a distant relative likely. Stay healthy and strong.

Cancer (June 21, 2022 - July 22, 2022)

Today, you need to face and resolve every type of situations at home. Try to invest extra savings in property business. You must analyze market trends and read latest trends and techniques in your business venture. Stay progressive and vigilant.

Leo (July 22, 2022 - August 22, 2022)

Today, you may find life very comforting   and stable at workplace. Start working for your best and try to register your dedicated efforts wisely. Lead all who seek your vision and exposure in marketing and advertising.

Virgo (August 22, 2022 - September 22, 2022)

Today, you can make your work   as a matter of pride and conviction. Keep doing the best work in finalizing new assigned tasks. Come with creative ideas and make your presence felt all around. The world is very cruel and unpredictable for those who remain unchanged positively.

Libra (September 22, 2022 - October 23, 2022)

Today, just try to relax in-between work and avoid to do extra work late at nights. Unexpected friends and nearest guests may arrive at your home. You must plan something special for the dinner for your beloved wife and kids. Be vigilant and bold.

Scorpio (October 23, 2022 - November 22, 2022)

Today, you must try to ensure a consistent and gradual progress in job. You may sense unhealthier and disturbing events ahead. You may also be busy in home strains. Stay connected with all workers for best output.

Sagittarius: (November 22, 2022 - December 21, 2022)

Today, you have been very cautious in making new friends but remember a true and sincere friend is a divine blessing. All friends and family will support you in upcoming project. Be positive in developing new business ties.

Capricorn: (December 21, 2021 - January 19, 2022)

Today, you must bring changes in your mindset and thinking. The world is uncertain and unpredictable but rely on your senses strongly. Face every type of worries and anxiety manly and wisely.

Aquarius: (January 19, 2022 - February 18, 2022)

Today, you must draw out some limitations in your professional life. You have been very patient and bold while confronting hardships. You must think stronger and bolder for creating new plans. Stay vigilant and stronger in life’s unpredictability.

Pisces: (February 18, 2022 - March 20, 2022)

Today, you have to control your anger for spending a very calming life. Stay out of your imaginations and rationalize your views. Stay realist and logical life. Strive for the best and get ready for the worst.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 5, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

