Search

LifestyleVideos

Ali Zafar pays video tribute to Hazrat Ali on martyrdom day

Web Desk 05:41 PM | 12 Apr, 2023
Ali Zafar pays video tribute to Hazrat Ali on martyrdom day
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated singer and actor Ali Zafar has paid homage to Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib as Youm-e-Ali is being observed today (Wednesday) with religious reverence.

He shared a video on his Instagram featuring “manqabat” in praise of Hazrat Ali and it has garnered thousands of likes since in first hours of posting the video.

“Remembering the bravery and sacrifice of Hazrat Ali (R.A) on this martyrdom day. Let his courage and unwavering faith inspire us to stand up for what is right and just in the face of adversity,” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Large processions were taken out in connection with the martyrdom day of Ali ibn Abi Talib, one of the most influential figure in Islam after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), for which a tight security plan was also devised to avoid any untoward incident.

In Punjab's capital Lahore, additional security cameras were installed and thousands of police officers and personnel performed duties for the security of the main procession.

The key mourning procession in metropolis started from Mubarak Haveli and will culminate at Imam Bargah Karbala Gamay Shah in Lahore.

Hazrat Ali was assassinated on 26 January 661 by a Kharijite named Abd al-Rahman ibn 'Amr ibn Muljam al-Muradi at the Great Mosque of Kufa, located in present-day Iraq.

Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan today amid tight security

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's new Qawwali wins hearts

02:43 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Ali Zafar, Shahid Afridi to help kickboxer working at tea stall

03:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Maya Ali shares her Mayoun look from drama 'Yunhi'

10:17 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Faysal Quraishi responds to criticism over viral video clip

07:23 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Ayesha Omar shares BTS video of her dance performance in Money Back Guarantee

07:25 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Sajjad Ali's son sings 'Señorita' in comical style

04:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab polls: SC summons SBP chief among others over non-provision of ...

06:23 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th April 2023

09:04 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.15 293.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.95 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.21 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: