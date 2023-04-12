Ali Zafar pays video tribute to Hazrat Ali on martyrdom day

LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated singer and actor Ali Zafar has paid homage to Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib as Youm-e-Ali is being observed today (Wednesday) with religious reverence.

He shared a video on his Instagram featuring “manqabat” in praise of Hazrat Ali and it has garnered thousands of likes since in first hours of posting the video.

“Remembering the bravery and sacrifice of Hazrat Ali (R.A) on this martyrdom day. Let his courage and unwavering faith inspire us to stand up for what is right and just in the face of adversity,” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Large processions were taken out in connection with the martyrdom day of Ali ibn Abi Talib, one of the most influential figure in Islam after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), for which a tight security plan was also devised to avoid any untoward incident.

In Punjab's capital Lahore, additional security cameras were installed and thousands of police officers and personnel performed duties for the security of the main procession.

The key mourning procession in metropolis started from Mubarak Haveli and will culminate at Imam Bargah Karbala Gamay Shah in Lahore.

Hazrat Ali was assassinated on 26 January 661 by a Kharijite named Abd al-Rahman ibn 'Amr ibn Muljam al-Muradi at the Great Mosque of Kufa, located in present-day Iraq.