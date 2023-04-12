Gold price drops by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed an downward trend on Wednesday after it touched historic high in first two days of the business week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs300 and Rs275 to settle at Rs218,00 and Rs186,900, respectively.

Meanwhile, the gold metal witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $8 to close at $2009.

Silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs50 to reach Rs2,710 per tola and Rs42.86 per 10 grams to reach Rs2,326.