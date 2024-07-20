KP chief minister sends Rs1 billion defamation notice to governor

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sent a defamation notice of Rs1 billion to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi over false allegations.

He sent the notice through his lawyer, demanding Rs500 million as compensation for damaging his reputation and Rs500 million over mental distress.

The lawyer in the notice said his client was accused of signing Operation Azm-e-Istehkar while the chief minister did not sign it in the Apex Committee meeting.

He said the chief minister will present the matter before the assembly and the cabinet before taking any decision.

The notice says that baseless allegations have been made against CM Gandapur.

It is recalled that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had announced it would not support Operation Azm-e-Istehkam until its details and procedures are clarified.