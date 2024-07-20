KP chief minister sends Rs1 billion defamation notice to governor

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sent a defamation notice of Rs1 billion to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi over false allegations.
He sent the notice through his lawyer, demanding Rs500 million as compensation for damaging his reputation and Rs500 million over mental distress.
The lawyer in the notice said his client was accused of signing Operation Azm-e-Istehkar while the chief minister did not sign it in the Apex Committee meeting.
He said the chief minister will present the matter before the assembly and the cabinet before taking any decision.
The notice says that baseless allegations have been made against CM Gandapur.
It is recalled that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had announced it would not support Operation Azm-e-Istehkam until its details and procedures are clarified.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
