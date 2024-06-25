'Azm-e-Istehkam' not a repeat of past military operations, PM House clarifies

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced a new operation Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to root out terrorism and extremism, but several stakeholders called it destabilising initiative that will further weaken the country.

Amid unexpected response from several political parties, Prime Minister's Office clarified that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam was announced for sustainable peace and stability, and is being misunderstood.

A statement issued by Prime Minister Office said the operation is incorrectly being compared to previous military campaigns like Zarb-e-Azb and Rah-e-Nijat, which targeted no-go areas and regions challenging state authority.

It mentioned that past operations required large-scale displacement of local populations, and noted that currently, there are no such no-go areas in Pakistan.

PM House also emphasized that military operations conducted in former regimes decisively dismantled capability of terrorist organizations to conduct large-scale operations within Pakistan.

It said the government is not moving for any large-scale military operation that would necessitate population displacement.

Azm-e-Istehkam was termed a multifaceted national vision for sustainable peace and stability, involving collaboration between various security agencies and the entire state apparatus.

The aim is to reinvigorate the ongoing implementation of revised National Action Plan, which was initiated with national consensus in the political arena. The goal is to decisively eliminate the remnants of terrorists, their criminal facilitators, and violent extremism in the country.

PM House said the operation will ensure a secure environment conducive to Pakistan's economic development and prosperity, and will incorporate political, diplomatic, legal, and informational aspects in addition to the ongoing operations by law enforcement agencies.

It urged all Pakistanis to support this positive initiative, launched with collective wisdom and political consensus for national security and stability, while dispelling all misconceptions and ending unnecessary debates on the topic.