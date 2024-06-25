Search

Feroze Khan seeks prayers for father amidst health battle

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 25 Jun, 2024
Feroze Khan seeks prayers for father amidst health battle

Lollywood star Feroze Khan shared a post online as the actor appealed to his fans for prayers due to deteriorating health of his ailing father.

Days after tying the knot for second time, the Khaani star shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about his father's health. He can be seen feeling his father's heartbeat, in what appears to be a hospital room. 

Feroze's second wife Dr. Zainab was also spotted gently touching her father-in-law's face as he lied on bed.

"Pray for my father as he is battling serious health problems," the actor said, stressing importance of treasuring parents. He also urged everyone to keep parents close in life, saying one life is too short to love them.

His heartfelt appeal garnered prayers from social media users, who expressed their support and sympathy for his father's swift recovery. 

