Islamabad High Court judges move SJC over ‘Interference’ by spy agencies in judicial matters

ISLAMABAD – At least six judges of Islamabad High Court have approached judicial body of the superior judiciary of Pakistan over alleged ‘interference’ by the personnel of intelligence agencies.
A letter written by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz, pointed out instances of interference and intimidation by spy agencies operatives.
The senior judges stressed judicial convention to address the matter and ensure the independence of the judiciary in the country.
The letter mentioned meddling of intelligence agencies like the abduction of a judge's relative by individuals claiming to be intelligence personnel, and illegal surveillance of judges' residences.
Islamabad High Court judges emphasized the need to protect judicial independence and ensure that judges are not influenced by agencies.
The letter quoted a case in which there was difference of opinion between members of the bench. It further mentioned that judges of district court were facing intimidation and at least one Additional District and Sessions Judge had been threatened and crackers were thrown into his house to intimidate him.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.