Married woman raped on pretext of Dubai visa in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A woman was allegedly raped at a visa consultancy office in federal capital on pretext of facilitating her in obtaining visa for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The incident occurred in Blue Area of the federal capital while a case has been registered against the suspect at Kohsar police station.

Reports said the woman came into contact with the suspect, identified as Asad Imran, through a social media platform. The suspect called the woman to his office for the Dubai visa.

When the woman reached at his office along with her toddler, the suspect assaulted her while threatening to kill her child.

After registering the case, police have launched an investigation into the matter.