Married woman raped on pretext of Dubai visa in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A woman was allegedly raped at a visa consultancy office in federal capital on pretext of facilitating her in obtaining visa for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The incident occurred in Blue Area of the federal capital while a case has been registered against the suspect at Kohsar police station.
Reports said the woman came into contact with the suspect, identified as Asad Imran, through a social media platform. The suspect called the woman to his office for the Dubai visa.
When the woman reached at his office along with her toddler, the suspect assaulted her while threatening to kill her child.
After registering the case, police have launched an investigation into the matter.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
