Search

PakistanTop News

China rolls over $600 million loan to cash-strapped Pakistan

02:05 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
China rolls over $600 million loan to cash-strapped Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed on Monday that the Exim Bank of China had rolled over $600 million loan to Pakistan amid economic woes. 

The premier stated this while addressing the launching ceremony of the Prime Minister's Youth Sports Initiative in the federal capital. He said the country's foreign exchange reserves had further increased by $600 million.

He said the foreign exchange reserves were increasing but “we want to do it not through loans but boosting our income”. 

He said the youth of the country has the potential to excel and take the country forward in the fields of sports, Information Technology, industries and the agriculture.

He also paid tributes to the athletes for earning fame for Pakistan through their outstanding performances at international forums. He said the government has allocated Rs5 billion in the budget to meet the necessary expenditures in connection with promotion of sports in the country.

PM Shehbaz said if provided with the opportunity after the elections, they will allocate more resources for education, skills development and promotion of sports. 

IMF Executive Board approves $3 billion stand-by arrangement for Pakistan

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PMD forecasts more rains across Pakistan

12:56 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

Pakistan Refinery Limited, Air Link Communication to acquire Shell Pakistan stakes

01:06 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

WWF-Pakistan calls on stakeholders to come forward to save degrading environment

01:03 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

PTA blocks 43 rogue loan apps for extorting money through threats and blackmail

12:19 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Indian court sentences three Muslim men to life imprisonment for 'spying for Pakistan's ISI'

11:00 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Pakistan's first public-sector cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

08:15 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

China rolls over $600 million loan to cash-strapped Pakistan

02:05 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.9 285.65
Euro EUR 311 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 369.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.1 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: