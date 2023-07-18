Here’s how to check FBISE matric result 2023

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is set to announce the matric results 2023 today (July 18).

A day earlier, FBISE had issued a circular instructing all officers and officials to ensure their presence at the results ceremony. To ensure a smooth event, the board had banned parking both official and private vehicles on the premises of the FBISE Headquarters.

The federal board had directed all officers of grade 18 and above to attend the results ceremony.

The SSC Part II and Part I exams commenced on April 27 and April 28, respectively. Originally scheduled to conclude on May 20 and May 22, the examination dates had to be revised due to May 9 protests. Consequently, both Part I and Part II exams concluded on May 26.

How to check your result?

Students can check their results here.