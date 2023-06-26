Shehnaaz Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui gear up for upcoming song

Bollywood's rising star, Shehnaaz Gill, and acclaimed actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, have geared up to serve the break up anthem of summer. The never-seen-before duo will be sharing the screen in a music video, much to the anticipation of their fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss famed actress shared the official poster for the song titled.Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai by Punjabi singer B Praak for his music album Zohrajabeen. The said song will be released on 3rd July 2023.

Gill shared the poster along with some verses from the song in Hindi.

Many of the actress's 15.3 million followers showed love and support for the stars' upcoming project.

On the work front, Gill is currently basking in the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with other projects lined up.

Siddiqui, on the other hand, will be seen in Saindhav, Adbhut, Haddi, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Nawab, and Sangeen.