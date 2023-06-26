Shehnaaz Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui gear up for upcoming song

Bollywood's rising star, Shehnaaz Gill, and acclaimed actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, have geared up to serve the break up anthem of summer. The never-seen-before duo will be sharing the screen in a music video, much to the anticipation of their fans.
Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss famed actress shared the official poster for the song titled.Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai by Punjabi singer B Praak for his music album Zohrajabeen. The said song will be released on 3rd July 2023.
Gill shared the poster along with some verses from the song in Hindi.
Many of the actress's 15.3 million followers showed love and support for the stars' upcoming project.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)
On the work front, Gill is currently basking in the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with other projects lined up.
Siddiqui, on the other hand, will be seen in Saindhav, Adbhut, Haddi, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Nawab, and Sangeen.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.