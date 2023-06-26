Search

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui gear up for upcoming song

Noor Fatima 10:48 PM | 26 Jun, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui gear up for upcoming song
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Bollywood's rising star, Shehnaaz Gill, and acclaimed actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, have geared up to serve the break up anthem of summer. The never-seen-before duo will be sharing the screen in a music video, much to the anticipation of their fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss famed actress shared the official poster for the song titled.Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai by Punjabi singer B Praak for his music album Zohrajabeen. The said song will be released on 3rd July 2023.

Gill shared the poster along with some verses from the song in Hindi.

Many of the actress's 15.3 million followers showed love and support for the stars' upcoming project.

On the work front, Gill is currently basking in the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with other projects lined up.

Siddiqui, on the other hand, will be seen in Saindhav, Adbhut, Haddi, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Nawab, and Sangeen.

WATCH – Shehnaaz Gill gets teary-eyed during recent interview

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

WATCH: Title track of Mehwish Hayat and Wahaj Ali's upcoming film released

03:32 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Ali Zafar announces upcoming single "HUSN"

06:39 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Shae Gill joins forces with Turkish singer Evdeki Saat for 'One Love'

06:09 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Sonya Hussyn unveils new look for upcoming project "Gang of Khorasan"

06:32 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

'Bura Haal' – Atif Aslam's latest song for Carry One Jatta 3 makes headlines

03:46 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala 'to recreate' Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’

03:21 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy launched in space

11:35 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 26, 2023

09:02 AM | 26 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.

All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 26, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (26 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: