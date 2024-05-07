Search

Pakistan

PTI demands judicial commission on May 9 incidents 

05:21 PM | 7 May, 2024
RAWALPINDI – PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has demand to establish a judicial commission on the events of May 9, adding that the purpose of PTI's founder was not to strain relations with the United States.

Speaking to the media after meeting the PTI founder Imran Khan, he said, "Today, I met the founder of PTI at Adiala Jail. Previously, they stopped waiting for Panjutha, and today Sher Afzal Marwat was not allowed to enter. The founder of PTI is satisfied with the Supreme Court's decision, and we believe that no party will be given more seats than they have won, and we will get justice."

Barrister Gohar explained that the PTI founder also discussed caretaker prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar's statement. Both the former Rawalpindi commissioner and the ex-caretaker prime minister have acknowledged Form 47, and we request the judiciary to hear the requests of the Election Commission and form benches for other petitions to be resolved.

Barrister Gohar stated, "I informed the PTI founder about the meeting with the American ambassador. The founder expressed satisfaction with the meeting. We will stage a peaceful protest on May 9, and all ticket holders will participate."

He added, "Where is the CCTV footage of May 9? We demand the establishment of a judicial commission on May 9; the PTI founder's intent was not to ruin relations with the US."

When asked about a statement by the DG ISPR, Barrister Gohar replied, "I will read the DG ISPR's statement and then comment."

A journalist questioned, "On the one hand, you accuse Americans of interference and, on the other, you meet with the American ambassador and complain." 
Barrister Gohar responded, "Regarding American interference, that matter was raised at the governmental level. It doesn't mean you should sever relations with a country like the US or that their ambassador stops managing daily affairs or meeting with the Leader of the Opposition."

Barrister Gohar mentioned that in the meeting with the American ambassador, he was joined by Asad Qaiser and Omar Ayub. The Leader of the Opposition is also from our party, and the meeting with the American ambassador was unrelated to the cipher matter.

Shoaib Shaheen, a lawyer, stated that the events of May 9 began with state oppression when Imran Khan was abducted by state institutions. Regarding all incidents, it was said that CCTV footage was damaged. "Your CCTV footage works fine in bedrooms, but the establishment and PDM staged a drama on May 9," Shaheen added.

Shoaib Shaheen further noted, "The American ambassador expressed the desire for a meeting and informed the Foreign Ministry. He then met PTI leadership."

Earlier, PTI lawyer Salman Akram Raja addressed the media and stated, "The American ambassador notified the Foreign Ministry by letter and then met with PTI leadership. Our appeals are not being heard, but we remain connected with the judiciary as there is no other option. We will also support the judiciary."

When asked by a journalist, Salman Akram Raja said, "The meeting between the American ambassador and PTI leadership is a positive development. The ambassador himself requested the meeting, wrote a letter to the American embassy, which was endorsed by our Foreign Ministry and requested a meeting with the American ambassador. The meeting later took place in the assembly, and the American ambassador met the Speaker and Omar Ayub."

