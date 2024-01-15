Future Fest 2024 announces conference agenda

The grand event, running between Jan 26-28, features 300 international speakers, 800 contributors and 50 roundtables
LAHORE – Future Fest is the most sought-after conference in Pakistan featuring historic participation of international speakers and representation from 50+ industries across the country. In the 3rd edition of Future Fest that will take place on January 26-28 at Expo Center Lahore, the event has surpassed all previous years, featuring an unprecedented lineup of over 300 international speakers, 50 roundtables, and 700+ contributors attracting an audience of more than 100,000+ attendees.
Diverse and Global Agenda: Future Fest 2024 is themed around 'bridging global tech ecosystems,' hosting discussions on business, technology, finance, and more, reflecting Pakistan's growing role in the global tech landscape. Notable tracks include "Explore Business in Berlin," "Launch Your Business in the US," and "Digital Bridge Across Pakistan, UK, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and Iran."
Converging Global Leaders: Future Fest will spotlight amazing speakers like Sara Sabry, the first Arab woman astronaut about her groundbreaking journey to space; CEO Sharjah Technology and Innovation Park Hussain Al Mahmoudi, as well as leaders like Former Vice Mayor of Oslo Usman Mushtaq, Head of Digital, Technology & Innovation of Etihad Airways Bookie Ghauri, Partner of Magnus Communications Zain Moosa, and Founder of UAE Future Innovation Founders Kristina Lasenko in a program called the "WIN Hour," curated by Jimmy Nguyen.
Innovative Tracks and Roundtable Sessions: Future Fest is introducing a web3/crypto track dedicated to "Regulating Virtual Assets in Pakistan," reflecting the evolving landscape of technology and finance alongside 50+ industry roundtables on key issues and opportunities including AI, cybersecurity, climate, gaming, e-commerce, hospitality, agritech, proptech, energy, taxation, film/animation, sports, health/wellness and edtech, etc. fostering in-depth discussions and collaboration at a scale unlike anything done in Pakistan before.
Focus on AI and Web3: Future Fest 2024 dedicates a significant portion to AI and Web3, including discussions on AI in various sectors and hosting the world's largest and longest-running consensus meetup for cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 communities. Founder of Polygon Labs Sandeep Nailwal will be a speaker and the first global Eth Dencun Launch event will take place at Future Fest in partnership with Lenea.
Gateway to Saudi Arabia: Recapping the historic participation of Saudi companies in Future Fest 2023, this edition will feature a special discussion to connect Pakistani investors and entrepreneurs with opportunities in Saudi Arabia.
Podcast Rooms and Interactive Sessions: Expanding on the on-site podcast rooms setup from the previous year, Future Fest 2024 will provide on-site podcast rooms for podcasters and guests to capture the journeys and stories of visitors and leaders.
A Platform for Innovation and Growth: Future Fest 2024 not only showcases technology and innovation but also serves as a platform for economic growth, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economy and job market.
As Pakistan's largest tech event, Future Fest will host 100,000+ attendees, 300 speakers, and international guests, bridging the global perspective to the top 50 industries of Pakistan during this crucial economic period. Future Fest continues to attract global attention with its wide array of events and expos including brand-new activities like the 3-day Music Festival, EV Expo, ChaiCon, Shopping xFashion Expo, and Food Arena powered by high-speed WiFi connectivity and enhanced broadband network, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.
Supported by leading companies like Hashoo Group, Graana, The Vertical, EasyPaisa, Google Cloud, and more, Future Fest is more than just an event; it's a catalyst for innovation and economic growth. With a history of contributing over $200 million in investments and creating 30,000+ jobs, the festival is a cornerstone of Pakistan's evolving economy.
Don't miss out on this unique convergence of tech and music. Register now to be part of Future Fest 2024 at Expo Center Lahore from January 26-28, and witness the synergy of technology and art like never before.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.
On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
