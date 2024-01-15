< DO NOT MODIFY -->

Pakistan

Hundreds register for 4th edition of Islamabad Marathon

Web Desk
07:24 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
Hundreds register for 4th edition of Islamabad Marathon

ISLAMABAD – Pioneer running community of Pakistan, Islamabad Run With Us, has announced that the highly anticipated 4th edition of the Islamabad Marathon will take place on Sunday, January 28th, 2024.

As the registration process started, within 3 days hundreds of runners have signed up to take up in the largest running event of Pakistan.

This community event has become a cherished annual tradition, unfolding on the last Sunday of January each year. Following the success of the inaugural run Half Marathon in 2020, the first Islamabad Marathon in 2022, followed by 2023 and now the Islamabad Marathon 2024 has firmly established itself as a staple in the city's calendar. With great excitement, the organizers are gearing up to continue this tradition, ensuring it remains a highlight for years to come.

Demonstrating a passion for health and community development, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi and First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi joined the 10km run at the 2022 Islamabad Marathon.

Qasim Naz, the founder of Islamabad Run With Us, reiterates the core mission: "Our main objective remains promoting healthy lifestyles, marathon tourism, and projecting a positive image of Pakistan all over the world."

Sharing his experience at the 2023 event, the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, H.E Jakob Linulf, expressed his enthusiasm to be at the biggest running event in Islamabad. He had said, “Me and my brother enjoyed the enthusiasm shown by Pakistanis of all age groups coming from different cities to participate in the marathon organized by “Islamabad Run with Us”.

Watch: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali's 76-year-old father wins marathon gold medal

The Chief Guest Hamish Young of the event in 2023, representing Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme commended the efforts of Islamabad Run with Us for making the marathon such a big success. Mr. Young not only emphasized on the importance of choosing a healthy lifestyle but also stressed on creating awareness and take actions to inspire others to eradicate polio.

Ex. Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, Knut Otsby, who participated in the 10km race in 2023, highlights the event's inclusive nature. His valuable participation in this event was encouraging as it sets a precedent for other community members and strengthen the belief in Pakistan as a safe and healthy country for these activities.
In addition to the challenging full marathon (42.2 Km), the Islamabad Marathon offers a range of exciting events suitable for participants of all fitness levels, including both males and females. The event lineup includes a half marathon (21.1 Km), 10 km run, 5 km run, and a kids' fun run, ensuring an inclusive celebration where everyone can actively participate. 

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three position holders in each race category, adding an extra layer of competition and excitement.

What sets the Islamabad Marathon apart is its ability to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds. From government officials and diplomatic representatives to local residents and individuals from all walks of life, this community event fosters unity and inclusivity. The Islamabad Marathon caters to participants of all fitness levels and genders.
Whether you're a seasoned marathoner or a recreational runner, the Islamabad Marathon promises an extraordinary experience against the backdrop of Islamabad's breathtaking natural beauty. The event will take place at Trail 3 Parking, creating an unforgettable day of running and excitement.

The organizers are expecting a huge turnout during Islamabad Marathon 2024 and hoping to convert this into one of the major international event in the coming years.

Registration can be done for all categories at: https://islamabadrunwithus.com/

Hundreds pour onto capital streets to take part in 2nd Islamabad Marathon

