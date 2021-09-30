Watch: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali's 76-year-old father wins marathon gold medal

LAHORE – Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali’s father has won a gold media in a domestic marathon race held in Sheikhupura.

Muhammad Rafiq, 76, took part in 21-kilometer race and managed to win the top position.

Rafiq is also an athlete and has also participated in marathons in the past.

Azhar in a tweet said that he is proud to be his son.

MashA Allah Abu G so proud to be your son… ❤️❤️ https://t.co/yxmTNA6WMn — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) September 30, 2021

Social media users have also extended congratulations to Azhar.

MashaAllah mashaAllah. Allah lambi aur sehet wali khush haal umer dy ❤️

So wholesome ✨❤️ — Samiya🥂🇵🇰 (@itzzSamiya) September 30, 2021