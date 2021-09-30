Watch: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali's 76-year-old father wins marathon gold medal

08:33 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Watch: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali's 76-year-old father wins marathon gold medal
LAHORE – Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali’s father has won a gold media in a domestic marathon race held in Sheikhupura.

Muhammad Rafiq, 76, took part in 21-kilometer race and managed to win the top position.

Rafiq is also an athlete and has also participated in marathons in the past.

Azhar in a tweet said that he is proud to be his son.

Social media users have also extended congratulations to Azhar.

