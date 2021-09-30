Watch: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali's 76-year-old father wins marathon gold medal
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali’s father has won a gold media in a domestic marathon race held in Sheikhupura.
Muhammad Rafiq, 76, took part in 21-kilometer race and managed to win the top position.
Rafiq is also an athlete and has also participated in marathons in the past.
Azhar in a tweet said that he is proud to be his son.
MashA Allah Abu G so proud to be your son… ❤️❤️ https://t.co/yxmTNA6WMn— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) September 30, 2021
Social media users have also extended congratulations to Azhar.
MashaAllah mashaAllah. Allah lambi aur sehet wali khush haal umer dy ❤️— Samiya🥂🇵🇰 (@itzzSamiya) September 30, 2021
So wholesome ✨❤️
kia bat hai uncle g kei is age main waqai qabley dhad hai MashaAllah.— ZULQAR🇵🇰 (@ZulqarMangat) September 30, 2021
- Watch: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali's 76-year-old father wins marathon ...08:33 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
-
- LIVE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa field first against Sindh in 12th match ...07:39 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Shehbaz Sharif advised rest after slipping down the stairs in Lahore07:01 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- 'Desi Wonder Woman' urges to work on policy rather than banning TikTok06:41 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities react to news of cinemas' reopening in eight cities of ...05:07 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's unseen loved-up clicks go viral04:27 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Manj Musik and Ushna Shah's music video ‘Kangna’ sets internet ...03:54 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021