Search

Technology

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with all new realme C33

Web Desk 04:56 PM | 5 Apr, 2023
#CaptureRamadanMoonment with all new realme C33

LAHORE - The moon is a focal point each Ramadan and boy did it keep us hinged till the very end here in Pakistan? As the blessed month is swooshing past and people are busy commemorating moments, realme has kicked off its #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign.

The campaign calls on people to share all their favourite moments (read: moonments) from Ramadan. The word moonment is a unique wordplay combining moments with the Ramadan moon.

For this purpose, the brand mascot realmeow has also donned a new avatar with new stickers depicting our feelings in Ramadan such as waiting for the moon to show up, feeling hungry and gobbling down food. The #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign encourages people to use the realme C33 to capture their special Ramadan moments and share them with their friends and family.

Additionally, the campaign offers customers the chance to win prizes by sharing their Ramadan photos on social media using the hashtag #CaptureRamadanMoonment.

The #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign from realme is a great way to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. The realme C33 smartphone with its 50MP AI Triple Camera is a great way to capture stunning details, while the realmeow Ramadan avatar and stickers add a festive touch to the campaign. With prizes up for grabs, there has never been a better time to capture and share your Ramadan memories with your friends and family.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

02:11 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

realme makes a groundbreaking entry with its eye-catching design at an attractive price

02:31 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

realme C33 launched in Pakistan, price, camera, features

05:24 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

realme launches GT3 mobile phone with 240W fast charging capability

12:23 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

realme expands R&D resources to power its world-leading fast charging technology

04:38 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

POP. DONT. STOP! A groovin’ start to 2023 VELO Sound Station’s new drop!

06:11 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ECP issues new schedule for Punjab elections

05:36 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5 April 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.4 291.15
Euro EUR 311.5 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 192.1 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.07 762.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 211.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.26 41.63
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.46 179.47
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.39 744.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 309.91 312.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: