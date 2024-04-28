Search

Atif Aslam dazzles at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony in London

01:42 PM | 28 Apr, 2024
Pakistani music maestro Atif Aslam spotted at a private pre-wedding ceremony for Anant Ambani in London.

Pictures from pre-wedding celebration of Asia's richest man's son hit internet and it shows Doorie singer donning a black shirt under an ivory-hued, heavily embellished jacket with his initials on the back.

Atif was accompanied by his wife Sara Bharwana who also radiated glam in golden gown with intricate work and a matching jacket. The couple captured fans hearts.

The insights from the event remain under the wraps however, it was his latest yet sparkling uploads with wife Sarah. Atif's picture were also shared by Isha Amabani in an Instagram story.

Ambani's son is getting married to Radhika Merchant, with big fat wedding event scheduled at Ambani family's Stoke Park estate in London in July this year.

Ambani purchased the property for $79 million a couple of years back. It is a historic 300-acre property featured in James Bond film 'Goldfinger' and was home to a renowned golf and country club.

Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities started in Gujarat earlier this year and made global headlines, with guests like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg in attendance. 

