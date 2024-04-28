Atif Aslam dazzles at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony in London

Pakistani music maestro Atif Aslam spotted at a private pre-wedding ceremony for Anant Ambani in London.
Pictures from pre-wedding celebration of Asia's richest man's son hit internet and it shows Doorie singer donning a black shirt under an ivory-hued, heavily embellished jacket with his initials on the back.
Atif was accompanied by his wife Sara Bharwana who also radiated glam in golden gown with intricate work and a matching jacket. The couple captured fans hearts.
The insights from the event remain under the wraps however, it was his latest yet sparkling uploads with wife Sarah. Atif's picture were also shared by Isha Amabani in an Instagram story.
Ambani's son is getting married to Radhika Merchant, with big fat wedding event scheduled at Ambani family's Stoke Park estate in London in July this year.
Ambani purchased the property for $79 million a couple of years back. It is a historic 300-acre property featured in James Bond film 'Goldfinger' and was home to a renowned golf and country club.
Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities started in Gujarat earlier this year and made global headlines, with guests like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg in attendance.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
