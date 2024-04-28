Search

PM Shehbaz calls for addressing global health inequities at WEF

04:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of addressing global disparities in the distribution of vaccines and international cooperation to tackle health challenges.

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, he stressed the need to address the significant imbalances in vaccine distribution worldwide. He cited the inequities in the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines as a prime example of this issue.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted climate change as a pressing global problem that has drastically altered the environment. Although Pakistan contributes minimally to global emissions, it is among the countries most affected by climate change.

He described the severe flooding in Pakistan in 2022, which caused extensive damage to hospitals, schools, agricultural lands, and other infrastructure.

The government invested billions of rupees to rehabilitate affected communities, but securing foreign aid often required taking on costly loans, raising concerns about how developing nations can sustain such burdens.

Regarding healthcare in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz noted that, as Chief Minister of Punjab, he provided quality healthcare to flood-affected regions and effectively managed a Dengue outbreak.

A state-of-the-art liver and kidney hospital was established in Lahore, offering free treatment to those in need.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's role in eradicating polio from Pakistan and praised the government's efforts to vaccinate children, even amid the devastating floods of 2022.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 28 April 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

