Two terrorists gunned down in DI Khan IBO

DI KHAN – The security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO in Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of terrorists.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, an

Intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, and resultantly two terrorists; Faheem Nawaz Gandapuri and Mohsin Nawaz, were successfully neutralised.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces as well as innocent civilians including target killings and extortion,” the ISPR added.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.