Two terrorists gunned down in DI Khan IBO

DI KHAN – The security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, military’s media wing said on Sunday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO in Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of terrorists.
It added that during the conduct of the operation, an
Intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, and resultantly two terrorists; Faheem Nawaz Gandapuri and Mohsin Nawaz, were successfully neutralised.
“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces as well as innocent civilians including target killings and extortion,” the ISPR added.
Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.