Taliban deputy chief Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan after 20 years

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder and deputy leader of the Taliban movement, has arrived in Afghanistan after 20 years.

Muhammad Naeem Wardak, spokesperson for the Taliban’s political bureau in Doha, Qatar, tweeted on Tuesday, “This afternoon, a high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate, headed by Mullah Baradar, Political Deputy and Head of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, arrived in their beloved country and landed at Kandahar Airport.”

Baradar had left Doha, Qatar, for Afghanistan's Kandahar province, a source with the knowledge of Baradar’s movement confirmed on Tuesday.

Baradar hasn’t set foot in Afghanistan in 20 years. He was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 by the country’s security forces and released in 2018 when the US intensified efforts to leave Afghanistan.