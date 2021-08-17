Taliban deputy chief Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan after 20 years
Share
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder and deputy leader of the Taliban movement, has arrived in Afghanistan after 20 years.
Muhammad Naeem Wardak, spokesperson for the Taliban’s political bureau in Doha, Qatar, tweeted on Tuesday, “This afternoon, a high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate, headed by Mullah Baradar, Political Deputy and Head of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, arrived in their beloved country and landed at Kandahar Airport.”
Baradar had left Doha, Qatar, for Afghanistan's Kandahar province, a source with the knowledge of Baradar’s movement confirmed on Tuesday.
Baradar hasn’t set foot in Afghanistan in 20 years. He was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 by the country’s security forces and released in 2018 when the US intensified efforts to leave Afghanistan.
- Taliban deputy chief Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan after 20 ...11:11 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: COAS Bajwa10:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Sindh to reopen schools from August 2309:48 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Have good ties with Pakistan, China and Russia but not part of any ...08:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Hundreds booked for assaulting female TikToker at Lahore’s Greater ...07:46 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Omair Rana requests for prayers amid battle with lung disease05:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7 years of marriage04:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Afghan TV channel resumes broadcast with female anchor04:19 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021