08:01 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Lord Nazir Ahmed jailed for 5 years for child sex offences in the 1970s
LONDON - Former British politician from Pakistani origin, Lord Nazir Ahmed has been jailed for five years and six months for the attempted rape of a young girl and sexually assaulting a boy under 11 in the 1970s.

He wa found guilty of two counts of attempted rape and one of buggery at Sheffield Crown Court last month.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Lavender said his actions had had "profound and lifelong effects" on the victims, the BBC reported. 

The 64-year-old, who appeared under his real name of Nazir Ahmed, had denied the charges.

The two older brothers of Nazir, Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 65, were also charged, but both were believed to be unfit to stand trial.

Lord Ahmed resigned from the House of Lords in November 2020 but retains the title Lord Ahmed of Rotherham.

