Imran Khan departs for Islamabad with convoy to appear in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – Ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has departed for the federal capital to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case in the Judicial Complex today.

Khan left with several PTI leaders, including Faisal Javed and Musarrat Cheema, and scores of workers and traveled to Islamabad via motorway.

PTI chief will appear before the Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on the complaint filed by the electoral watchdog in a graft case. To ensure the safety of the defiant leader, the government has moved the court venue to Judicial Complex for the hearing of the case in light of PTI leaders’ concerns.

Earlier this week, the court suspended the PTI chief’s plea seeking the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued for him. However, the Islamabad High Court suspended non-bailable arrest warrants on Friday, providing him with a chance to appear before the trial court.

During the latest hearing, the legal team of former PM submitted an undertaking that Imran Khan would appear in court on March 18.

