Section 144 clamped in Islamabad ahead of Imran Khan's arrival in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – The administration in the country’s federal capital has imposed Section 144 in the metropolis as former premier Imran Khan is heading to Islamabad to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

Reports in local media suggest that the security of the Judicial Complex has been beefed up to avert any unpleasant incident as the PTI chief departed to Islamabad with a sizeable convoy.

The hearing of the Toshakhana case has also been moved to the Judicial Complex on Imran Khan’s demands and he will appear in Court No. 1 in G-11/4. Meanwhile, no one except the PTI chief and his lawyers will be allowed to enter the court’s premises.

Islamabad Police have shared updated traffic plans for citizens, directing them to avoid unnecessary movement toward court premises. Citizens have also been told to carry their ID card and cooperate with law enforcers.

Stern security measures have been imposed as police in the country’s federal capital earlier lodged a case against Imran Khan and leaders and activists of former ruling PTI for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex.

Islamabad’s Judicial Complex witnessed a huge number of PTI leaders and activists who created mayhem.