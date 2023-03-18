Section 144 clamped in Islamabad ahead of Imran Khan's arrival in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – The administration in the country’s federal capital has imposed Section 144 in the metropolis as former premier Imran Khan is heading to Islamabad to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.
Reports in local media suggest that the security of the Judicial Complex has been beefed up to avert any unpleasant incident as the PTI chief departed to Islamabad with a sizeable convoy.
The hearing of the Toshakhana case has also been moved to the Judicial Complex on Imran Khan’s demands and he will appear in Court No. 1 in G-11/4. Meanwhile, no one except the PTI chief and his lawyers will be allowed to enter the court’s premises.
Islamabad Police have shared updated traffic plans for citizens, directing them to avoid unnecessary movement toward court premises. Citizens have also been told to carry their ID card and cooperate with law enforcers.
Stern security measures have been imposed as police in the country’s federal capital earlier lodged a case against Imran Khan and leaders and activists of former ruling PTI for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex.
Islamabad’s Judicial Complex witnessed a huge number of PTI leaders and activists who created mayhem.
ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.
The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.
https://twitter.com/MIshaqDar50/status/1636750639752441857
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Mar-2023/pakistan-s-forex-reserves-rise-above-dollar-4-billion-after-fresh-chinese-loan-flows-in
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
