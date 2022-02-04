PSL7 – Kings' anthem ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ wins hearts

Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar has teamed up with Talha Yunus for Karachi Kings PSL Anthem and needless to say, the cricket buffs are loving the thrilling song and are super hyped.

Featuring Asim Azhar and Talha Yunus, Karachi Kings Anthem '‘Yeh Hai Karachi’' is directed by Zeeshan Zabih and is currently wrecking a storm on social media.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Ghalat Fehmi crooner dropped a glimpse of the anthem and wrote, "Jeeto ya haaro, aakhri saans tak larhna hai boys !! Anthem bajao, jazba jagao & lets fight back "

The song features cricketers like Emad Wasim, Muhammad Amir, Babar Azam, Osama Mir, Alex Hales, Umer Khan and Sharjeel Khan, alongside the president of Karachi Kings, Wasim Akram.

It also stars celebrities from the entertainment vicinity like Sunita Marshall, Areeba Habib, Zoya Nasir, Mashal Khan, Amna Ilyas and others grooving on the lyrics.

Moreover, Karachi Kings' pace duo Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the remainder of the PSL 2022 due to injuries, a statement from the franchise said on Friday.