Gold price sheds Rs100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price extended losses as its per tola price decreased by Rs100 per tola to reach Rs124,200 per tola on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram also dropped by Rs86 and it was traded at Rs106,481 today in the domestic market.

The value of precious yellow metal continues to shed as rupee strengthened after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released $1 billion dollar loan tranche for Pakistan.

The international gold price surged by $8 per ounce to $1,811.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.