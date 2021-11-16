Birthday wishes pour in as Waqar Younis turns 50
LAHORE – Legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis is celebrating his 50th birthday on Tuesday.

On the special occasion, several past and present cricketers extended their greetings to the ' Burewala Express'.

Younis has been one of the fastest bowlers to ever make it to the national team; his bowling combination with Wasim Akram was one of the most feared as well.

He could rattle the defences of any batting unit with his reverse swinging yorkers and toe-crushing in-swinging yorkers.

International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wished happy birthday to the fast bowler in their tweets.

“789 wickets in international cricket with a world-class strike rate, one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history, former captain, head and bowling coach. Happy Birthday @waqyounis99!” PCB wrote on Twitter.

Waqar made his test debut against India at Karachi on 15th November, 1989 and took four wickets in the match. He played 87 test matches and grabbed 373 wickets.

He retired from the longest format of the game in 2003.

Waqar Younis played his first one-day international at Sharjah against West Indies on October 14th, 1989. He grabbed 416 wickets before retiring in 2003.

He also played for Glamorgan, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, National Bank of Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Redco Pakistan Ltd, Surrey and United Bank Limited.

He is also served as the head coach of Pakistan team and is now a commentator as well.

