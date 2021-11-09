Humaima Malick hospitalised in Turkey due to ruptured appendix

Lollywood diva Humaima Malick is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour given her strong screen presence and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

This time around, the Bol actor revealed that she is suffering a ruptured appendix in Turkey and has called for prayers from her fans and followers.

Turning to the Instagram handle, Humaima posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed. "Nazar can take lives, Allah has given me a new life, thank you for all those who have stood by me, my family who prayed for me, I request all my fans to pray for me. " she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

According to her post, Malick spent 22 hours in Istanbul with a ruptured appendix without knowing it.

"I have seen death, My God gave me a new life. Please be kind to everyone around you, life is too short. We don’t even know if we’ll be alive one moment to the next."

Earlier, the Arth The Destination's star was in Istanbul for the IPPA awards which were held on October 31.