Rahim Shah catches coronavirus
11:56 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Rahim Shah catches coronavirus
PESHAWAR – Pakistani singer Rahim Shah on Sunday shared that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a tweet, Shah said he has quarantined himself in his house after developing some symptoms.

"Please take this seriously for the safety of every Pakistani as it is not a joke and do pray for my fast recovery," the singer added.

His manager told local media that doctors have advised the singer to wait for 24 hours while adopting precautionary measures.

Pakistan has so far recorded more than 142,000 cases of coronavirus, with at least 2,663 deaths nationwide.

