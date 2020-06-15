Sindh to present budget 2020-21 on Wednesday
08:30 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
Sindh to present budget 2020-21 on Wednesday
KARACHI - The Sindh government is going to present the annual budget for the next financial year 2020-21 on June 17. This was announced by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday.

Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson and all provincial ministers, former minister Manzoor Wassan, and a majority of the MPAs were present on this occasion.

The chief minister explained that before presenting the budget for the next financial year in the provincial assembly, he would chair a cabinet meeting to approve it.

The chief minister said that owing to the pandemic, all necessary measures to ensure social distancing in the assembly house would be taken for the session.

"We, in consultation with opposition members in the assembly, are trying to develop SOPs (standard operating procedures) for the budget session,” he said.

