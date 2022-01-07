JCP approves Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation to the Supreme Court
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik for her appointment as the Supreme Court judge with a vote of five to four.
Justice Ayesha will be the first female Supreme Court judge in the judicial history of Pakistan if appointed.
The final approval regarding the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik had been sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges.
A meeting of the JCP was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, during which five out of nine members of the commission supported the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court.
CJP Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, retired judge Sarmad Jalal Osmani, Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem endorsed her nomination.
Meanwhile, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and PBC representative Akhtar Hussain opposed her nomination.
Justice Ayesha is ranked fourth in the Lahore High Court in terms of seniority.
The Pakistan Bar Council had declared a strike against the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik.
Out of the 17 judges appointed in the Supreme Court, Justice Ayesha Malik has been nominated for the seat which became vacant after the retirement of Justice Mushir Alam on August 17.
Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justice Lahore High Court had suggested the name of Justice Ayesha Malik, to which Justice Ayesha also agreed in writing.
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:21 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 January 202210:10 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
- JCP approves Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation to the Supreme Court09:30 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Coronavirus positivity ratio on the rise in Pakistan08:50 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Bilawal announces 'long march' against PTI government from Feb 2711:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Usman Mukhtar and Ushna Shah pair up for an upcoming film05:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire04:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari begin wedding celebrations with Mayun ...02:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021