Pakistan ‘to sign Rs335b debt relief deal with G20 countries’
Web Desk
09:36 AM | 6 Jul, 2020
Pakistan ‘to sign Rs335b debt relief deal with G20 countries’
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is to sign its debt relief agreement with G20 countries by the end of this year to avail debt relief of slightly over $2 billion (Rs335 billion), according to local media.

In its report, The News quoted a top official of the Finance Division as saying on Sunday that “the work was in progress for availing debt relief announced by G20 countries.”

This debt relief of over $2 billion is likely to provide much-needed breathing space to the South Asian country, which has already been facing massive debt crisis amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“Among the G20 countries, China was the largest bilateral creditor as its outstanding liabilities against Pakistan piled up to $9 billion, followed by Japan with $5 billion and the remaining countries, including South Korea, France, Germany, Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia and others,” the report added.

More From This Category
India bans Muslim gatherings but allows Hindu ...
11:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Money laundering case – Shehbaz Sharif seeks ...
11:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Five killed, several injured in rain related ...
09:30 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
CPEC — Pakistan, China ink deal for 700MW Azad ...
07:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
JIT reports on Uzair Baloch, Baldia Town factory ...
06:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
‘Made in Pakistan’:  PM Imran opens first ...
05:48 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dreams are the first place where you see yourself as a successful person: Yumna Zaidi
05:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr