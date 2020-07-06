Rain, wind thundershowers forecast for most parts of Pakistan
Web Desk
10:10 AM | 6 Jul, 2020
Rain, wind thundershowers forecast for most parts of Pakistan
Share

LAHORE - Rain/wind-thundershowers is expected in northeastern Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours of Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heavy fall a few places is also expected in lower Sindh, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during the period.

Monsoon currents are penetrating the northeastern and southern parts of the country. A weak westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in districts of upper & central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Barkhan, and Islamabad. The weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Quetta twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-five, Murree seventeen, Gilgit fifteen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.    

More From This Category
Indian Army troops unprovoked CFV martyr 5 ...
12:24 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Rain, wind thundershowers forecast for most parts ...
10:10 AM | 6 Jul, 2020
Chinese team appreciates Pakistan for dealing ...
04:03 PM | 19 May, 2020
Pakistan easing lockdown restrictions slowly, ...
04:03 PM | 4 May, 2020
Woman martyred in latest ceasefire violation by ...
08:44 PM | 9 Jan, 2019
Int’l Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference to be ...
12:19 PM | 18 Nov, 2018

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dreams are the first place where you see yourself as a successful person: Yumna Zaidi
05:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr