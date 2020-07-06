Rain, wind thundershowers forecast for most parts of Pakistan

LAHORE - Rain/wind-thundershowers is expected in northeastern Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours of Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heavy fall a few places is also expected in lower Sindh, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during the period.

Monsoon currents are penetrating the northeastern and southern parts of the country. A weak westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in districts of upper & central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Barkhan, and Islamabad. The weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Quetta twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-five, Murree seventeen, Gilgit fifteen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.