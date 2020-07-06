Rain, wind-thundershowers expected in most parts of Pakistan
Web Desk
10:26 AM | 6 Jul, 2020
Rain, wind-thundershowers expected in most parts of Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Rain and wind-thundershowers are expected in northeastern Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours, the country's Meteorological Department.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning is as follows:     

Islamabad and Quetta 24 degree centigrade; Lahore, 30C; Karachi, 31C; Peshawar, 25C; Murree, 17C; Gilgit, 15C; and Muzaffarabad, 22C.    

According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag Islamabad, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded this morning, Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla 18 degree centigrade, Jammu 28, and Leh 7 degree centigrade.

More From This Category
India bans Muslim gatherings but allows Hindu ...
11:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Money laundering case – Shehbaz Sharif seeks ...
11:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Five killed, several injured in rain related ...
09:30 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
CPEC — Pakistan, China ink deal for 700MW Azad ...
07:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
JIT reports on Uzair Baloch, Baldia Town factory ...
06:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
‘Made in Pakistan’:  PM Imran opens first ...
05:48 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dreams are the first place where you see yourself as a successful person: Yumna Zaidi
05:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr