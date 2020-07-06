Rain, wind-thundershowers expected in most parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Rain and wind-thundershowers are expected in northeastern Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours, the country's Meteorological Department.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning is as follows:

Islamabad and Quetta 24 degree centigrade; Lahore, 30C; Karachi, 31C; Peshawar, 25C; Murree, 17C; Gilgit, 15C; and Muzaffarabad, 22C.

According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag Islamabad, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded this morning, Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla 18 degree centigrade, Jammu 28, and Leh 7 degree centigrade.