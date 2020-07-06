US serviceman dies in Afghanistan

KABUL – A US serviceman has died as a result of a vehicle rollover accident in Afghanistan's Farah province, according to the US Department of Defense.

Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, from San Antonio, Texas, who was supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel, was killed Friday in southwestern Afghanistan.

“The incident is under investigation," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Ibarria was an infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, Fort Drum.

Additional details about his service were not immediately provided.