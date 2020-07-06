‘Little Dragon’: Pakistan remembers M. M. Alam on birth anniversary

KARACHI – Today, Pakistani nation marks the 85th birth anniversary of 1965 War hero Muhammad Mahmood Alam, popularly known as M M Alam.

The PAF legend, who held the unbeaten record of shooting down five Indian war planes in less than a minute, was born on July 6, 1935, in Calcutta, India.

Alam, nicknamed as ‘Little Dragon’ popularly, while piloting an F-86 Sabre, shot down five Indian war planes in less than a minute during 1965 Pak-India war and altogether, downed nine war planes in the aerial combat.

MM Alam was the first ever fighter pilot for PAF, listed on top in the hall of famers list at the PAF Museum in Karachi. Alam is considered as a national hero for Pakistan, most significantly, for his remarkable show of brilliance in the war of 1965 he was awarded the ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ and also the BAR medal.

In 1965, when India started war in the late mist dark night, Alam who was the first commanding officer of the first squadron of Assaults Mirage III, took his F-86 Sabre jet plane equipped with AIM-9 sidewinder missiles and fly over the skies of Sargodha to defeat the enemies who entered in Pakistani Air Space.

Hero Pakistani pilots who shot down Indian jets ... 02:55 PM | 15 Sep, 2019 ISLAMABAD – Two Pakistani pilots, who had downed Indian fighter jets in a rare aerial engagement earlier this ...

MM Alam made the unforgettable history by knocking down nine Indian Fighter Jets ‘Hawker Hunters’ in air to air combat despite Hawker Hunter superiority over F-86. He set an unbeaten world record by downing five Indian aircraft in thirty seconds.

After a protracted illness, the legendary fighter pilot was admitted to Pakistan Naval Station Shifa Hospital in Karachi, where he died in Karachi on March 18, 2013 at the age of 77. He had retired in 1982 as an Air Commodore.