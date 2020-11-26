Body of Sharifs' mother reaches Pakistan on Saturday
Web Desk
06:26 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Body of Sharifs' mother reaches Pakistan on Saturday
Share

LONDON – Late Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, will be buried at her house near Lahore's Raiwind area later this week, sources in Pakistan Muslim League-N said on Thursday. 

Her body will be flown from London on November 27 (Friday) following the funeral at London's Regent’s Park, and will be received in Lahore by the Sharif family the next day for burial at Jati Umra.

 As per the United Kingdom's coronavirus guidelines, the number of participants at the funeral is limited to 30.

Begum Shamim passed away aged 89 last Sunday after having developed a severe chest infection and an advanced stage of Alzheimer's disease.

Will Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan for ... 10:33 PM | 22 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif ...

Nawaz Sharif or other members of his family abroad, including former finance minister Ishaq Dar, will not travel to Pakistan to participate in the funeral, the PMLN confirmed earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Tuesday approved the release on parole of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on five-day parole to participate in Begum Akhtar’s last rituals.

More From This Category
No ban on visas for Pakistani workers, clarifies ...
07:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ...
07:20 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
9th grade student gang-raped in Sheikhupura
06:49 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali elected new speaker of ...
06:09 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
End all unilateral sanctions, Pakistan to UN
05:47 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Body of Sharifs' mother reaches Pakistan on ...
06:26 PM | 26 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urwa Hocane's father responds to 'separation' with Farhan Saeed
07:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr