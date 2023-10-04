Sanya Malhotra expresses concern after Hania Aamir shares video of herself falling down

Hania Aamir, the Pakistani actress celebrated for her versatility and magnetic presence, often effortlessly transitions from one role to another in the world of entertainment. Yet, as the saying goes, the most memorable moments are often unscripted and spontaneous. Such a moment unfolded when Hania Aamir hilariously slipped, and the CCTV footage of this incident quickly became a viral sensation.

This uproarious incident occurred during an ordinary day at an undisclosed location. Aamir was gracefully navigating a slick floor when, in the blink of an eye, she lost her footing. Within seconds, she found herself in a comical predicament, arms and legs flailing in a desperate attempt to regain her balance. The entire escapade was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, leaving viewers in splits.

Once this candid CCTV footage found its way onto social media platforms, it wasted no time in becoming a viral sensation. The video was shared and reshared across various platforms, amassing millions of views within a matter of hours. Netizens flooded social media with comments and memes, turning the incident into a side-splitting internet phenomenon.

The incident even caught the attention of fellow artist Sanya Malhotra, who expressed concern and asked if Hania was okay after watching the video.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696433672-4916.jpeg

On the acting front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.