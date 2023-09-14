Sania Mirza looks ravishing in red, shares new set of pictures on Instagram

Former Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza, is too hot to handle in latest set of pictures!

The accomplished athlete, who is regarded as the highest-ranked Indian female player ever, peaking at world No. 27 in mid-2007, has been a fashion icon outside tennis court. Mirza has often been praised by netizens and critics alike for stepping out in chic and elegant outfits whether its the red carpet or a private event.

With 12 million followers waiting to catch a glimpse of the tennis world diva's personal and professional life, Mirza keeps her fans updated with scintillating pictures.

In a recent set of pictures, the mother-of-one donned a bright red outfit. Mirza oozed elegance in pleated dress with a knot accentuating her waist. The ravishing-in-red diva adorned the look with statement gold necklace, a matching wristband, bracelets and an expensive-looking watch.

With 45k+ likes garnered already, it looks like Mirza warranted attention left and right.

Social media users, including Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani, were mesmerized by Mirza's captivating look and left love-filled comments under her post.

The 36-year-old athlete is a a former doubles world No. 1, she won six major titles — three in women's doubles and three in mixed doubles. From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, she was ranked by the Women's Tennis Association as the No. 1 Indian in singles.