Saudi Arabia executes five people for terrorist attack on Imambargah in Dammam

02:22 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has executed five people convicted of carrying out a deadly terrorist attack on an Imambargah, the state-run media reported.

The five convicts – four Saudis and one Egyptian national – were handed death sentence for the terrorist attack on the Imam Hussain mosque nine years ago, claiming five people and injuring nearly dozen other in the city of Dammam.

The Saudi Press Agency said one man was beheaded while the others were executed by other means.

The convicts were identified as Ahmed bin Muhammad Asiri, Nessar bin Abdullah Al-Mousa, Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Mousa, and Abdullah bin Abdul-Rahman Al-Tuwaijri, all Saudi nationals, and the Egyptian, Talha Hisham Muhammad Abdo.

In line with the orders of the special courts, the executions were carried out in the Eastern Province of the country, according to the Saudi Gazette.

The terrorist group ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack, but Saudi authorities have not commented on any links between the executed individuals and ISIS.

